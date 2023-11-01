Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $236,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 36.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ NICE opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.75. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $150.18 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.
NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
