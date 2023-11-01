Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $236,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 36.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NICE opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.75. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $150.18 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.