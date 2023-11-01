Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

