Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $231,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.25. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.82 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

