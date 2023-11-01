Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 3,515 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 4,815.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Sprout Social by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $595,168.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $595,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,084. 11.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

