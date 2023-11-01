Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 587 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Shares of SHW opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

