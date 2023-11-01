Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 39 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.91.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $402.80 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.