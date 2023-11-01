Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Primerica worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Primerica Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

