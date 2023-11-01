General American Investors Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

