Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $343,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.