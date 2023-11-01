Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,872 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NU were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NU by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,228,000 after buying an additional 10,819,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. New Street Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

NU opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

