Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,810 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,328.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,922 shares of company stock worth $1,250,865 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.