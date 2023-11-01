Barclays PLC Increases Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 69.37%.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,447. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

