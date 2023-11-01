45,696 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.