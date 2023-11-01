Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $2,338,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,800 shares of company stock worth $3,839,245. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 170.76%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

