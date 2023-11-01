Barclays PLC Has $5.36 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Franklin Electric worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

