Barclays PLC Purchases 190,970 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 63,656.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $52,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

