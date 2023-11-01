Barclays PLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of LGI Homes worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 117,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 79,974 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 107,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.29 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.79.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

