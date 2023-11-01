Barclays PLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.4 %

EDU stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.