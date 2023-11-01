Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,961,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

WTS stock opened at $173.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.56 and a twelve month high of $192.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

