Barclays PLC Has $5.38 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 60.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after buying an additional 393,557 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in ExlService by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 23.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

