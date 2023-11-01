Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Natera worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Natera
In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $33,540.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,206,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $33,540.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,206,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,689,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,227 over the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Natera Stock Performance
NTRA opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.
Natera Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
