Barclays PLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

