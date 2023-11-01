iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

