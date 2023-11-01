Barclays PLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 136.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $51,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 587,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.