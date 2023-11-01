Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCL opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.