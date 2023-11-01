Barclays PLC Acquires 345,050 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of W. R. Berkley worth $52,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.1 %

WRB opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

