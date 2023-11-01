Barclays PLC Sells 89,202 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,202 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $51,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

