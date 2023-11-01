Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,601,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

