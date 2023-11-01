Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 694 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEFS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
BATS CEFS opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile
The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Closed-End Funds ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Digital Face of Real Estate, Your Best Bets This Year
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.