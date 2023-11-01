Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 936 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Simon Property Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 139,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

SPG opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $112.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.