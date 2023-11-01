Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 388.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $47,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

