Barclays PLC Sells 875,238 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of PDD worth $52,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in PDD by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after buying an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth $72,253,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $112.77.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. PDD’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

