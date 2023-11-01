Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in CDW by 2,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CDW by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $215.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.