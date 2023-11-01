Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,565 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,835,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $236.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average of $253.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

