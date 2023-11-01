Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.