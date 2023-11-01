Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.76% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IIGD opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

