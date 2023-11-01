Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 458 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $206.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.68 and its 200 day moving average is $215.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

