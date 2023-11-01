MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 255.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after acquiring an additional 306,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

