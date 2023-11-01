Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $646,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $103.95 and a 1-year high of $139.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

