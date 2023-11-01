Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,396,310,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $183.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $172.85 and a 52 week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

