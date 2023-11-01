Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.85, RTT News reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Caterpillar Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of CAT opened at $225.97 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.82.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,503 shares of company stock worth $8,131,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

