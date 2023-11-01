Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 702 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after buying an additional 128,237,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after buying an additional 1,273,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after buying an additional 386,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after buying an additional 2,403,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after buying an additional 9,145,528 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

