Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $2,789.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,025.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,861.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,771.32 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,256.96.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

