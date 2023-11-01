Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $508.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

