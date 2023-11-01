Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. CL King lifted their target price on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Materion by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Materion by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materion by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

