Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.34 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.09.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Canada Goose has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,835,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,531,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,098 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

