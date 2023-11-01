Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Security Federal had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

Security Federal Price Performance

Shares of Security Federal stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. Security Federal has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

