Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Security Federal had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.
Security Federal Price Performance
Shares of Security Federal stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. Security Federal has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Security Federal Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Security Federal
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.