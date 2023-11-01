COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 1.6 %
CMPS stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.
CMPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
