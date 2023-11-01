NRG Energy (NRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NRG opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

