eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. eGain has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.33-$0.35 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at $0.05-$0.07 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $188.43 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.61. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on eGain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eGain

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eGain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in eGain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.